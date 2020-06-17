1007 BENNETT ROAD

Amenities

Charming and luxurious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house located in Baldwin Park. Amazing location, just minutes walking distance from all the shops, restaurants and amenities Baldwin Park has to offer. All 'A' rated schools including Baldwin Park Elementary (walking distance from the house), Glenridge Middle School, and Winter Park High School. Includes use of Baldwin Park’s 3 pools, 2 fitness centers, 2 clubhouses, numerous playgrounds and a 2.5 mile walking path around Lake Baldwin. The house is 2500 sq ft and boasts a large open kitchen overlooking the family room. Separate dining room and formal living room also on first floor. Upstairs are 3 oversized bedrooms including a huge master bedroom with master bath and balcony. Two other bedrooms connect with jack and jill bathroom. Stainless steel appliances (brand new oven), hardwood floors throughout first floor, roomy 2 car garage and HUGE fenced in yard on spacious corner lot. The house is also situated across from a large grassy park and 2 blocks from one of the fitness center/pool/clubhouse/playground complexes. Brand new paint throughout interior and new carpets upstairs. Price includes all yard work, pest control and association dues. Please call/text for more details