Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:52 AM

1007 BENNETT ROAD

1007 Bennett Road · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Bennett Road, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Charming and luxurious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house located in Baldwin Park. Amazing location, just minutes walking distance from all the shops, restaurants and amenities Baldwin Park has to offer. All 'A' rated schools including Baldwin Park Elementary (walking distance from the house), Glenridge Middle School, and Winter Park High School. Includes use of Baldwin Park’s 3 pools, 2 fitness centers, 2 clubhouses, numerous playgrounds and a 2.5 mile walking path around Lake Baldwin. The house is 2500 sq ft and boasts a large open kitchen overlooking the family room. Separate dining room and formal living room also on first floor. Upstairs are 3 oversized bedrooms including a huge master bedroom with master bath and balcony. Two other bedrooms connect with jack and jill bathroom. Stainless steel appliances (brand new oven), hardwood floors throughout first floor, roomy 2 car garage and HUGE fenced in yard on spacious corner lot. The house is also situated across from a large grassy park and 2 blocks from one of the fitness center/pool/clubhouse/playground complexes. Brand new paint throughout interior and new carpets upstairs. Price includes all yard work, pest control and association dues. Please call/text for more details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 BENNETT ROAD have any available units?
1007 BENNETT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 BENNETT ROAD have?
Some of 1007 BENNETT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 BENNETT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1007 BENNETT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 BENNETT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1007 BENNETT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1007 BENNETT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1007 BENNETT ROAD offers parking.
Does 1007 BENNETT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 BENNETT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 BENNETT ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1007 BENNETT ROAD has a pool.
Does 1007 BENNETT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1007 BENNETT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 BENNETT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 BENNETT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
