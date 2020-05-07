All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 31 2019 at 4:23 PM

10066 Madison Banks St.

10066 Madison Banks Street · No Longer Available
Location

10066 Madison Banks Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Stove, Oven, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse in the beautiful, gated subdivision of Water's Edge at Lake Nona. Downstairs offers a large great room style living area, a bedroom with a full bath, that can turn to a office, kitchen with pantry, breakfast bar, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Upstairs boasts 2 large space bedrooms as well as a master bedroom and bathroom. The laundry room, including brand new washer and dryer, are also conveniently located upstairs. Other features include a 1 - car detached garage with electric opener, upgraded blinds, ceramic tile floors throughout entire downstairs and all bathrooms. Just a wonderful property in a great community. As a resident of Water's Edge at Lake Nona, certain Amenities are rewarded to you and include; GATED ENTRY WITH ATTENDANT, FAMILY MEMBERSHIP TO THE YMCA, LAWN MAINTENANCE, 2 COMMUNITY POOLS, COMMUNITY BOAT DOCK AND RAMP WITH ACCESS TO LAKE NONA, ONSITE BOAT STORAGE, GREEN DOCK, PARK, CLUBHOUSE, TOT LOTS, DOG PARK, BASKETBALL AND TENNIS COURTS, WALKING TRAILS. YMCA Membership gives you access to; STATE OF THE ART WELLNESS CENTER, GROUP EXCERCISE CLASSES, SPINNING STUDIO, CARDIO THEATRE, LIGHTED BASKETBALL AND TENNIS COURTS, KIDDY POOL WITH WATERFALL, AEROBIC STUDIO, HEATED OUTDOOR POOL, RUNNING CLUB, and WATER AEROBICS CLASSES(SEASONAL)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10066 Madison Banks St. have any available units?
10066 Madison Banks St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10066 Madison Banks St. have?
Some of 10066 Madison Banks St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10066 Madison Banks St. currently offering any rent specials?
10066 Madison Banks St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10066 Madison Banks St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10066 Madison Banks St. is pet friendly.
Does 10066 Madison Banks St. offer parking?
Yes, 10066 Madison Banks St. offers parking.
Does 10066 Madison Banks St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10066 Madison Banks St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10066 Madison Banks St. have a pool?
Yes, 10066 Madison Banks St. has a pool.
Does 10066 Madison Banks St. have accessible units?
No, 10066 Madison Banks St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10066 Madison Banks St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10066 Madison Banks St. has units with dishwashers.
