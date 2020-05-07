10066 Madison Banks St.

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse in the beautiful, gated subdivision of Water's Edge at Lake Nona. Downstairs offers a large great room style living area, a bedroom with a full bath, that can turn to a office, kitchen with pantry, breakfast bar, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Upstairs boasts 2 large space bedrooms as well as a master bedroom and bathroom. The laundry room, including brand new washer and dryer, are also conveniently located upstairs. Other features include a 1 - car detached garage with electric opener, upgraded blinds, ceramic tile floors throughout entire downstairs and all bathrooms. Just a wonderful property in a great community. As a resident of Water's Edge at Lake Nona, certain Amenities are rewarded to you and include; GATED ENTRY WITH ATTENDANT, FAMILY MEMBERSHIP TO THE YMCA, LAWN MAINTENANCE, 2 COMMUNITY POOLS, COMMUNITY BOAT DOCK AND RAMP WITH ACCESS TO LAKE NONA, ONSITE BOAT STORAGE, GREEN DOCK, PARK, CLUBHOUSE, TOT LOTS, DOG PARK, BASKETBALL AND TENNIS COURTS, WALKING TRAILS. YMCA Membership gives you access to; STATE OF THE ART WELLNESS CENTER, GROUP EXCERCISE CLASSES, SPINNING STUDIO, CARDIO THEATRE, LIGHTED BASKETBALL AND TENNIS COURTS, KIDDY POOL WITH WATERFALL, AEROBIC STUDIO, HEATED OUTDOOR POOL, RUNNING CLUB, and WATER AEROBICS CLASSES(SEASONAL)