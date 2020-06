Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning bbq/grill range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

This beautiful home is located minutes away from downtown Orlando, church st, Amway center and citrus bowl. Comes with washer and dryer, recently painted. Huge backyard, patio area for BBQ. Application fee is $60 per adult. Schedule your viewing asap, first come basis. Must see this home.

NO SECTION 8, Requirements are No evictions, NO criminal record, must make 3 times the income.