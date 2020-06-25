All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 10044 Kimble Field Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
10044 Kimble Field Way
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

10044 Kimble Field Way

10044 Kimble Field Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10044 Kimble Field Way, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Live in Luxury at this Exclusive Gated Community WATERS EDGE AT LAKE NONA - Live in Luxury at this Exclusive Gated Community WATERS EDGE AT LAKE NONA. Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Fantastic lot faces grassy park from the front and wooded area in the rear!! The modern kitchen offers granite countertops, GE appliances including refrigerator, laundry, blinds, attic stairs, upgraded flooring and cabinets, and so much more. Gated community immediately across the road from the vibrant Lake Nona Village with its shopping and dining, schools, parks and trails. Just down the road, is the Lake Nona YMCA, Northlake Park. List Of AMENITIES includes: Gated Entry, Boat Dock, Boat Storage Area, Nature Trails, Lakeside Park, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Dog Park, Community Pool and Clubhouse. Near Lake Nona Village, Convenient to the Lake Nona Town Center is also close to all of the well known Orlando area attractions and a short drive to the Airport.....Top Rated Schools Prospective tenants visit our website www.myrentnetwork.com for online credit and background application. $60 Application fee per individual. All individuals 18 and over must submit. Payment made on the site via credit card. $200 Admin fee and $75 lease prep fee upon approval will be due at move in. Thanks.

(RLNE4836937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10044 Kimble Field Way have any available units?
10044 Kimble Field Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10044 Kimble Field Way have?
Some of 10044 Kimble Field Way's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10044 Kimble Field Way currently offering any rent specials?
10044 Kimble Field Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10044 Kimble Field Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10044 Kimble Field Way is pet friendly.
Does 10044 Kimble Field Way offer parking?
Yes, 10044 Kimble Field Way offers parking.
Does 10044 Kimble Field Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10044 Kimble Field Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10044 Kimble Field Way have a pool?
Yes, 10044 Kimble Field Way has a pool.
Does 10044 Kimble Field Way have accessible units?
No, 10044 Kimble Field Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10044 Kimble Field Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10044 Kimble Field Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach