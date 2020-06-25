10044 Kimble Field Way

Amenities

Live in Luxury at this Exclusive Gated Community WATERS EDGE AT LAKE NONA - Live in Luxury at this Exclusive Gated Community WATERS EDGE AT LAKE NONA. Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Fantastic lot faces grassy park from the front and wooded area in the rear!! The modern kitchen offers granite countertops, GE appliances including refrigerator, laundry, blinds, attic stairs, upgraded flooring and cabinets, and so much more. Gated community immediately across the road from the vibrant Lake Nona Village with its shopping and dining, schools, parks and trails. Just down the road, is the Lake Nona YMCA, Northlake Park. List Of AMENITIES includes: Gated Entry, Boat Dock, Boat Storage Area, Nature Trails, Lakeside Park, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Dog Park, Community Pool and Clubhouse. Near Lake Nona Village, Convenient to the Lake Nona Town Center is also close to all of the well known Orlando area attractions and a short drive to the Airport.....Top Rated Schools Prospective tenants visit our website www.myrentnetwork.com for online credit and background application. $60 Application fee per individual. All individuals 18 and over must submit. Payment made on the site via credit card. $200 Admin fee and $75 lease prep fee upon approval will be due at move in. Thanks.



(RLNE4836937)