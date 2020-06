Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a must-see home! Spacious and beautiful, this home boasts durable vinyl plank flooring, an open layout, and a modern kitchen offering stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a center island, and rich wood cabinets with plenty of storage space. The spacious fenced backyard provides a cozy patio to enjoy the outdoors. Don't miss out on this lovely home. Apply online today!