100 S EOLA DRIVE 1406

Amenities

pet friendly parking gym pool concierge clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- PENDING - One of the largest one bedroom floor-plans that downtown has to offer is NOW available for rent. Full size guest bathroom with shower. Master bedroom is huge with additional large bathroom, large tub, and separate shower. The Sanctuary hosts a community room, beautiful pool, and state of the art gym on the fifth floor. 24 hour security and concierge service are other perks the building offers. One parking space included and on one of the highest floors in the building! HOA approval required with $300 move in fee.



(RLNE3205204)