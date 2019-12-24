10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

ONE-OF-A-KIND Downtown Orlando PENTHOUSE 3BR/3BA Corner with 2 PARKING SPACES and STORAGE UNIT. Live in the heart of the city and steps from Lake Eola and take full advantage of Urban Living. Enjoy being neighbors with some of Orlando’s favorite local hangouts, boutiques, and restaurants on the ground floor. This generous Loft-inspired space offers exposed ceilings, Designer lighting, high Ceilings, a split floor plan, built in closets, stained concrete flooring, and beautiful panoramic views of downtown Orlando. This spacious split floor plan offers privacy and a great layout for entertaining and cooking with family and friends. Your private balcony is a great space to relax in the mornings after you grab a cup of Joe from the downstairs Starbucks. Don’t miss your chance to live in this rarely available Condo in the Thornton Park District. **NO CARPET & NEWLY PAINTED