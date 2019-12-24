All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:38 AM

10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE

10 Summerlin Avenue · (407) 738-9784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Eola
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10 Summerlin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 46 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1761 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ONE-OF-A-KIND Downtown Orlando PENTHOUSE 3BR/3BA Corner with 2 PARKING SPACES and STORAGE UNIT. Live in the heart of the city and steps from Lake Eola and take full advantage of Urban Living. Enjoy being neighbors with some of Orlando’s favorite local hangouts, boutiques, and restaurants on the ground floor. This generous Loft-inspired space offers exposed ceilings, Designer lighting, high Ceilings, a split floor plan, built in closets, stained concrete flooring, and beautiful panoramic views of downtown Orlando. This spacious split floor plan offers privacy and a great layout for entertaining and cooking with family and friends. Your private balcony is a great space to relax in the mornings after you grab a cup of Joe from the downstairs Starbucks. Don’t miss your chance to live in this rarely available Condo in the Thornton Park District. **NO CARPET & NEWLY PAINTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE have any available units?
10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE have?
Some of 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity