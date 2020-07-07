All apartments in Miramar
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

8024 Southwest 21st Court

8024 Southwest 21st Court · (305) 528-5387
Location

8024 Southwest 21st Court, Miramar, FL 33025
Lakeshore at University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
8024 Southwest 21st Court, Miramar, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom (1000 SQFT) in gated community Verano at Miramar Condo. Unit is on the 1st floor. Washer/dryer inside. Community has a pool and gym. Pets welcome 20 lbs max. Association approval 3 to 4 weeks. RENT INCLUDES 1 assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $3750 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report. Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10884870. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3611180 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8024 Southwest 21st Court have any available units?
8024 Southwest 21st Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8024 Southwest 21st Court have?
Some of 8024 Southwest 21st Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8024 Southwest 21st Court currently offering any rent specials?
8024 Southwest 21st Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8024 Southwest 21st Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8024 Southwest 21st Court is pet friendly.
Does 8024 Southwest 21st Court offer parking?
Yes, 8024 Southwest 21st Court offers parking.
Does 8024 Southwest 21st Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8024 Southwest 21st Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8024 Southwest 21st Court have a pool?
Yes, 8024 Southwest 21st Court has a pool.
Does 8024 Southwest 21st Court have accessible units?
No, 8024 Southwest 21st Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8024 Southwest 21st Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8024 Southwest 21st Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8024 Southwest 21st Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8024 Southwest 21st Court does not have units with air conditioning.
