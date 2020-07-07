Amenities
8024 Southwest 21st Court, Miramar, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom (1000 SQFT) in gated community Verano at Miramar Condo. Unit is on the 1st floor. Washer/dryer inside. Community has a pool and gym. Pets welcome 20 lbs max. Association approval 3 to 4 weeks. RENT INCLUDES 1 assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $3750 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report. Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10884870. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3611180 ]