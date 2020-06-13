/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM
141 Apartments for rent in Naranja, FL📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
13916 Southwest 278th Lane
13916 Southwest 278th Lane, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2349 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Naranja Lakes
1 Unit Available
14820 Naranja Lakes Blvd
14820 Naranja Lakes Boulevard, Naranja, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
Beautiful apartment on the first floor with a gorgeous lake view from both bedrooms and living room.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Naranja Lakes
1 Unit Available
14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd
14850 Naranja Lakes Boulevard, Naranja, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
First floor, lake view, 2 bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom condo in Naranja Lakes. Property features a gated community with security guard, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, spacious living area. Large storage room off foyer.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
27913 SW 139th Path
27913 Southwest 139th Path, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Large 3/2.5 two story townhouse with 1 car garage. Easy access to turnpike, US1 and Homestead, & air force base. Clubhouse with pool and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
14223 SW 272nd Ln
14223 Southwest 272nd Lane, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT IN HOMESTEAD AT MANDARIN LAKES, A QUIET COMMUNITY IN NARANJA AREA. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WASHER & DRYER. EASY ACCESS TO FLORIDA TURNPIKE. EASY TO SHOW!
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
13997 SW 275th St
13997 Southwest 275th Street, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft and 1 car garage corner town home. Spacious home with lots of storage, tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Community clubhouse, pool and gym. NO PETS.
Results within 1 mile of Naranja
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Alcazar Apartment Villas
14981 SW 283rd St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 288-unit apartment community is made up of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
13920 SW 259th Way
13920 Southwest 259th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Brand new 4 BD/3 1/2 BA townhouse (1 BD/1BA downstairs) built to endure any hurricane safely with ease & comfort: concrete walls & roof, high impact windows & doors. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11009 SW 239th St
11009 SW 239th St, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit has 3 bedrooms downstairs, and a 350+ sq ft loft upstairs (4th bedroom). 2 full bathrooms downstairs. floors downstairs are polished concrete, upstairs is carpet.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
13371 SW 254 ter
13371 Southwest 254th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled home with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, new kitchen cabinets and counters. Fully remodeled. Featuring large backyard with plenty of room for a boat or trailer.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
15410 SW 284th St
15410 Southwest 284th Street, Leisure City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Modern 2/2 Unit completely renovated !! Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, brand new tile floor, new kitchen, bathrooms and new AC unit. Centrally located near major expressways and Baptist Hospital in Homestead.
Results within 5 miles of Naranja
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1501 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2307 NE 42 CIR
2307 Northeast 42nd Circle, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
2307 Marbella Cove - 3 Bed 3 bath available July 2020 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5362088)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15360 Southwest 303rd Street
15360 Southwest 303rd Street, Leisure City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
For rent 1 bed and 1 bath apartment Exit 2 turnpike, homestead $1,050 all utilities included Please Text 305 280 3460 More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/homestead-fl?lid=12934861 (RLNE5436856)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1400 Jefferson dr
1400 Jefferson Drive, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1195 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3/2 Lakeview Near turnpike & shopping - Property Id: 114148 Beautiful recently remodeled condo 3/ 2, first floor, corner unit, full lake view from master bedroom, kitchen, living room, dining room & 2nd & 3rd bedroom partial lake
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2615 SE 14 AVE
2615 Southeast 14th Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
3/2.5 Town Home on the lake in Keys Cove - Property Id: 298580 2 story 3/2.5 unit in Keys Cove on the lake. Gated community with in walking distance of parks, public transportation and Homestead Trolley.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2863 SE 15 RD
2863 Southeast 15th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Available 07/01/20 3/2.5 Town Home on the lake in Keys Cove - Property Id: 298548 2 story 3/2.5 unit in Keys Cove on the lake. Gated community with in walking distance of parks, public transportation and Homestead Trolley.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
940 NE 42 Ave 940
940 Northeast 42nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathroom TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT COMMUNITY OF WATERSTONE. Property features tiled through out the first floor and wood on the stairs and second floor. Great neighborhood, close to schools and shopping center.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1677 SE 27th Ct 107
1677 Southeast 27th Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. This property has tile flooring throughout the entire house including bedrooms. All bedrooms have new tiles.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1581 NE 8th St
1581 Northeast 8th Street, Homestead, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
18 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 APARTMENT FIRST FLOOR. VERY SPACIOUS GATED. ASSIGNED PARKING AND QUIET PLACE.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1261 SE 27th St
1261 Southeast 27th Street, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
815 sqft
Remarkable 2bed/2bath 2nd story unit with serene lake views from your master bedroom, New laminate floors and tile throughout. Venetia Gardens Gated community offers 24hr security, Community pool, 1 Assigned parking space and ample guess parking.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22137 Southwest 97th Court
22137 Southwest 97th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1369 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Miami, FL is now available.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
19220 Southwest 319th Street
19220 Southwest 319th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1238 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Homestead, FL is now available.
