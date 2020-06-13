41 Apartments for rent in Key Largo, FL📍
The hit single "Key Largo" spent 17 weeks on the Top 40 List in 1981 and was certified Gold in 1982. It was inspired by a 1948 movie of the same name that starred Bacall and Bogart. Key Largo is "Gold" to many people, and is known as an ecotourism center as well as a diving capital with numerous wrecks and reefs to explore. At the northern end of the Florida Keys, it occupies a spit of land that is legendary for its casual island lifestyle, "where reality ends and tranquility begins."
While the Florida Keys are known as a prime vacation destination, Key Largo enjoys a unique position as First Key, just 63 miles from Miami. That makes it a place where many happy residents live year-round, to support the tourist industry and do the things that residents of any town do -- these lucky ones, however, get to do it all in the splendor of a tropical paradise.
Finding a place to live in Key Largo is relatively easy because there are so many choices, from high-rise apartment homes to a quiet condo for rent on the beach, and availability is usually not a problem. Your apartment search will be dictated by your budget, and there are all price ranges available from budget studios to sprawling waterfront estates. Local realtors and apartment locator services will be helpful. Have your employment and rental history available for completing rental applications, have funds for deposit and first month's rent, and have acceptable credit. If you own a pet, there may be additional policies or fees.
The city is a long, narrow strip of land, with water on both sides. Think of it as a "sunrise-sunset" sandwich, and take your pick of vistas. Here is a sampling of local neighborhoods:
North Key Largo: There are high-rises and estate homes here, so if that's the life for you, turn "left" and drive north as you come in on Highway 1 from Miami. Not only is there water on either side, but there are lakes in the interior as well; also a great golf course, and nature preserves, parks and open land.
Town Center: If it's not happening here, it's not happening! This is where the marinas are, the dive centers, the restaurants and bars; this is also where you'll find a great townhouse or condo, or a 1 bedroom apartment that allows you to walk to work, and get to the beach just as fast.
Rock Harbor / Sunset Point: Farther down the key, this is the narrowest strip of land in the area. It's filled with apartment homes and fun things to do. If you're looking for a small home for rent, you might find one on a canal. You can book fishing charter expeditions, rent WaveRunners and boats of all kinds, or enjoy the seafood and tropical drinks at Snappers.
Settling into the relaxing pace of Key Largo life doesn't take long. You'll wake up with a smile on your face, and learn to fit some fun into every day. It's not hard here. If you don't snorkel or scuba dive when you arrive, you will most likely learn to love those watersports quickly. And you can always head up to Miami for concerts and South Beach eating adventure, or turn south to other quieter keys and the non-stop party atmosphere of Key West. It's an island way of life, and you may never wear real shoes again!
There are so many things to do in Key Largo that you'll never be bored -- that is, if you like the water. If you don't, why would you move here? The undersea park is amazing -- you can swim with dolphins, work with the Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center, practice firearms skills at an indoor range, and dive at some of the premier natural and artificial reels in the world!