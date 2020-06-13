41 Apartments for rent in Key Largo, FL

Getting to Key Largo

While the Florida Keys are known as a prime vacation destination, Key Largo enjoys a unique position as First Key, just 63 miles from Miami. That makes it a place where many happy residents live year-round, to support the tourist industry and do the things that residents of any town do -- these lucky ones, however, get to do it all in the splendor of a tropical paradise.

Finding a place to live in Key Largo is relatively easy because there are so many choices, from high-rise apartment homes to a quiet condo for rent on the beach, and availability is usually not a problem. Your apartment search will be dictated by your budget, and there are all price ranges available from budget studios to sprawling waterfront estates. Local realtors and apartment locator services will be helpful. Have your employment and rental history available for completing rental applications, have funds for deposit and first month's rent, and have acceptable credit. If you own a pet, there may be additional policies or fees.