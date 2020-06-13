Apartment List
/
FL
/
key largo
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:25 AM

41 Apartments for rent in Key Largo, FL

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
30 Units Available
Keys Lake Villas
106003 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1349 sqft
Welcome to our new Townhome Apartment Community at Keys Lake Villas in Key Largo, Florida! Since the beginning of time the water has called to travelers and now at Keys Lake Villas, paradise is at your front door.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
18
18 Miami Drive, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1306 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION in one of the most desirable Bayfront Edgewater area, Arts & Entertainment District. Fully custom finished 2 BEDS/2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
103225 Overseas Highway
103225 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
EXTREMELY CLEAN (rare for a rental) gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Shows like new. All tile throughout, granite tops, new stainless appliances, hurricane windows/doors, metal roof, brick paver driveway on large lot and more. Plenty of parking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
96030 Overseas Highway
96030 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Lucy I'm home! Historic Guest House in Key Largo once belonging to the Parents of Lucy & Desi available immediately, fully furnished for 1 - 2 people max, no pets, no-smoking on property.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
55 Tarpon Avenue
55 Tarpon Avenue, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1615 sqft
Location Location! 3 bedroom, 2 bath CBS home located just three lots from the Homeowners Park in desirable Riviera Village.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
484 summerland Road
484 Summerland Road, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a private Compound built on 2017 with only 3 exclusive waterfront Penthouse - Available now is PH 1 first floor- Modern & stylish - Living room and dining area together - open modern kitchen -breakfast counter - 2 master bedrooms 2 full

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
25 Sunset Road
25 Sunset Road, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
717 sqft
Charming ''treehouse'' available now for long term rental in Key Largo. This unique home offers two bedrooms and one bath upstairs, an oversized yard with plenty of privacy and is convienently located across the street from Sunset Point Park.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
174 W Avenue C
174 W C Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Looking for your own slice of paradise? Look no further! This canal front 2 bedroom / 2.5 bath mobile home is available immediately for long term rental.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
107 Jasmine Drive
107 Jasmine Drive, Key Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
1 bedroom /1 bath half duplex. 2 Wall AC units, tiled floor. Fridge, Stove and Dishwasher. Back yard is fenced. Landlord pays Water, Electric & Garbage pick up with a $300 month Cap.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
155 S Coco Plum Road
155 South Coco Plum Road, Key Largo, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3214 sqft
Long-term 12 month minimum rental. This property is one of a kind with Ocean front views and a dock on a canal with davits out back.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
20 Pelican Road
20 Pelican Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
Key Largo Waterfront home 3 BED 3Bath with pool two big open Porch newly furniture with pool table boat ramp on the property for all your water toys. Enyoy Tropical Living

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
980 Oleander Road
980 Oleander Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Newly remodeled single family home. New Marble tiled floors, new Kitchen cabinets, New SS appliance, freshly painted. Privacy fenced back yard, under roof back porch, plenty of off street parking .

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
60 Central Avenue
60 Central Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
824 sqft
Ideal for your vacation. Beautiful, Peaceful, Private Key''s Rustic house, on stills, surrounded by trees. It feels like a cabin in the mountains, however you'll have a partial view of the Bay from the screened front porch.Enjoy beautiful Sunsets.

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
213 Atlantic Boulevard
213 Atlantic Boulevard, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1310 sqft
Freshly painted interior and ready for new tenant. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upstairs unit available for long term rental. Approximately 1,310 sq. ft. living area and located in Port Largo, this multifamily home is like none you have seen before.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
478 summerland Road
478 Summerland Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2500 sqft
Luxury paradise Penthouse - 3 bed 3 baths - living room dining area -Large modern kitchen with top of the line appliances - washer & Dryer - private carport - marble floor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
314 Loeb Avenue
314 Loeb Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1768 sqft
Light and bright, this home has a modern open floor plan. Located on clean canal with easy boating access. Inside, the home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a den, which can be used as either an office/study or as an additional bedroom.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9 Poinciana Drive
9 Poinciana Drive, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1947 sqft
Dade Pine Vaulted Ceilings, & Fireplace. The Primary Residents floor plan consists of a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with an additional LoftSpiral Staircases, leading to a Large Loft.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
367 King Avenue
367 King Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Furnished Monthly or Seasonal rental. Amazing view of the creek on all sides. It's a house in the sky! New pool Private Dock and Ramp access. Amazing creek location with great ocean and bay access within mins. Nicely decorated and spacious.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
833 Bonito Lane
833 Bonito Lane, Key Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Key Largo. Tiled throughout, large bedroom with large double closet. Central AC and additional Wall AC in Bedroom. Living room with lots of windows. Window Blinds. Off Street designated parking.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
98402 Windward Avenue
98402 Windward Ave, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
778 sqft
One Year or 6 month Rental. View of the Pool from your second floor condo. Nice upgrades, granite counter tops. Gated Community with great amenities. Tennis courts, boat ramp sunset pier, (under construction until Oct.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
41 North Drive
41 North Drive, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2879 sqft
Unique Waterfront Home with bay front view -deep canal - Luxury living -Round built home offers 3 bed 2 baths living area open kitchen -tile -bright -wraparound terrace- downstairs offers a large one bedroom apartment steps from the water - Pool

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
121 4th Lane
121 4th Lane, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
960 sqft
Waterfront home Remodeled with Cathedral ceiling2 Bed/ 2Bath concrete dock 60 FT with davitsoceanside Beautiful area

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
179 Lorelane Place
179 Lorelane Place, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful canalfront pool home located in Key Largo. Partially furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with cathedral ceilings, open concept layout and large back porch. Covered parking, tons of storage and washer and dryer located downstairs.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
94825 Overseas Hwy
94825 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1617 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 94825 Overseas Hwy in Key Largo. View photos, descriptions and more!
City GuideKey Largo
"We had it all / Just like Bogie and Bacall / Starring in our own late late show / Sailing away to Key Largo." -- From "Key Largo" by Bertie Higgins

The hit single "Key Largo" spent 17 weeks on the Top 40 List in 1981 and was certified Gold in 1982. It was inspired by a 1948 movie of the same name that starred Bacall and Bogart. Key Largo is "Gold" to many people, and is known as an ecotourism center as well as a diving capital with numerous wrecks and reefs to explore. At the northern end of the Florida Keys, it occupies a spit of land that is legendary for its casual island lifestyle, "where reality ends and tranquility begins."

Getting to Key Largo

While the Florida Keys are known as a prime vacation destination, Key Largo enjoys a unique position as First Key, just 63 miles from Miami. That makes it a place where many happy residents live year-round, to support the tourist industry and do the things that residents of any town do -- these lucky ones, however, get to do it all in the splendor of a tropical paradise.

Finding a place to live in Key Largo is relatively easy because there are so many choices, from high-rise apartment homes to a quiet condo for rent on the beach, and availability is usually not a problem. Your apartment search will be dictated by your budget, and there are all price ranges available from budget studios to sprawling waterfront estates. Local realtors and apartment locator services will be helpful. Have your employment and rental history available for completing rental applications, have funds for deposit and first month's rent, and have acceptable credit. If you own a pet, there may be additional policies or fees.

The Neighborhoods of Key Largo

The city is a long, narrow strip of land, with water on both sides. Think of it as a "sunrise-sunset" sandwich, and take your pick of vistas. Here is a sampling of local neighborhoods:

North Key Largo: There are high-rises and estate homes here, so if that's the life for you, turn "left" and drive north as you come in on Highway 1 from Miami. Not only is there water on either side, but there are lakes in the interior as well; also a great golf course, and nature preserves, parks and open land.

Town Center: If it's not happening here, it's not happening! This is where the marinas are, the dive centers, the restaurants and bars; this is also where you'll find a great townhouse or condo, or a 1 bedroom apartment that allows you to walk to work, and get to the beach just as fast.

Rock Harbor / Sunset Point: Farther down the key, this is the narrowest strip of land in the area. It's filled with apartment homes and fun things to do. If you're looking for a small home for rent, you might find one on a canal. You can book fishing charter expeditions, rent WaveRunners and boats of all kinds, or enjoy the seafood and tropical drinks at Snappers.

Living in Key Largo

Settling into the relaxing pace of Key Largo life doesn't take long. You'll wake up with a smile on your face, and learn to fit some fun into every day. It's not hard here. If you don't snorkel or scuba dive when you arrive, you will most likely learn to love those watersports quickly. And you can always head up to Miami for concerts and South Beach eating adventure, or turn south to other quieter keys and the non-stop party atmosphere of Key West. It's an island way of life, and you may never wear real shoes again!

There are so many things to do in Key Largo that you'll never be bored -- that is, if you like the water. If you don't, why would you move here? The undersea park is amazing -- you can swim with dolphins, work with the Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center, practice firearms skills at an indoor range, and dive at some of the premier natural and artificial reels in the world!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Key Largo?
The average rent price for Key Largo rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,620.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Key Largo?
Some of the colleges located in the Key Largo area include Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, Miami Dade College, and Johnson & Wales University-North Miami. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Key Largo?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Key Largo from include Miami, Hialeah, Doral, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach.

