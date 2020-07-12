/
indian spring
422 Apartments for rent in Indian Spring, Miami, FL
35 Units Available
Indian Hills
11211 S Military Trl, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
Indian Hills offers lush landscape and is conveniently located near major retailers, golf courses and a short drive to Boynton's picturesque beaches.
1 Unit Available
5226 Brookview Drive
5226 Brookview Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1639 sqft
HERE IS the rental you have been waiting for.... This adorable single family home sits in the very desirable area: Brookside at Indian Springs.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Spring
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1398 sqft
Waterfront living on lush property. Walk-in closets and private laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court and pool. Playground on site.
6 Units Available
Boynton Place
10492 Boynton Place Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Community Enhancements Coming Soon!
1 Unit Available
5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102
5016 Rose Hill Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1075 sqft
***55 PLUS COMMUNITY*** Beautiful 2 bed/ 2 bath in Banyan Springs, an active adult 55 plus community. Updated, new kitchen, granite counters, new appliances, and new wood floors throughout. Washer and dryer in the unit.
1 Unit Available
10188 Mangrove Drive
10188 Mangrove Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1166 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in sought after adult community in Boynton Beach. Condo has granite counters and wood laminate floors.
1 Unit Available
10182 Stonehenge Circle
10182 Stonehenge Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1313 sqft
10182 Stonehenge Circle Apt #0809, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 Unit Available
5280 Steiner Road
5280 Steiner Road, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
799 sqft
Looking for Privacy!? Very private single family home situated on a fully fenced half (1/2) ACRE with vaulted ceilings, remote entry gate & so much more. This 1 bed 1 bath property is an oasis just minutes to i95, Turnpike, Atlantic Ave...
1 Unit Available
5032 Rose Hill Drive
5032 Rose Hill Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
FURNISHED,SPACIOUS, LIGHT & BRIGHT CONDO WITH 9 FT.
1 Unit Available
4870 Equestrian Road
4870 Equestrian Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY VILLA. TURNKEY
1 Unit Available
6777 Heritage Grande
6777 Heritage Grande, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
939 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 939; Parking: 1 Car 1 space assigned, many guest spots available; Monthly rent: $1495.00; IMRID16364
1 Unit Available
6768 Heritage Grande, #207
6768 Heritage Grande, Palm Beach County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1163 sqft
Beautifully upgraded unit with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in the kitchen, laminate flooring in living area, tiled master bedroom and carpeted guest bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
6395 Tiara Drive
6395 Tiara Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2227 sqft
Exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bath home that's been stylishly renovated, completely furnished & beautifully decorated in Coral Lakes.
1 Unit Available
10165 Diamond Lake Drive
10165 Diamond Lake Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
NOTE ONLY AVAILABLE for 6 Months Start in APRIL until November 2021! HOPA - 55 & over - no children can reside here. Courtyard home with detached guest cottage, heated pool, office/library, breakfast area, expansive formal dining & large bonus room.
1 Unit Available
12019 Roma Road
12019 Roma Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1855 sqft
Dec 2020 - May 2021 is rented. A tastefully decorated, 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home on a canal with golf course & lake views.
1 Unit Available
12136 Country Greens Boulevard
12136 Country Greens Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1422 sqft
SPACIOUS 3BR/2BA/1CG S/F/H WITH SPECTACULAR LAKE & GOLF VIEWS.
1 Unit Available
10137 Mangrove Drive
10137 Mangrove Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
GREAT FIND.....Sought after Banyan Springs gated community - FULLY UPDATED!!!! YEARLY - unfurnished ANNUAL RENTAL - 2nd Floor Walk -up. Gorgeous Condo/Corner Unit. Lots of windows. Water view. Beautiful screened in lanai to watch the amazing sunsets.
Results within 5 miles of Indian Spring
6 Units Available
10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1260 sqft
Close to Florida's Turnpike and Delray Marketplace. Apartments feature pendant lighting, quartz counters, USB charging ports and private outdoor areas. On-site cinema, tennis court, spa and dog park. Residents have access to lakeside walking trails.
26 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
9 Units Available
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,805
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1480 sqft
Luxurious Delray Beach apartment community located across from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Bathtubs, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Salt water swimming pool, clubhouse and business center. Situated on Federal Highway.
14 Units Available
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,317
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1469 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-95, Florida Turnpike. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Coast Beaches. Near shopping, dining, entertain of West Palm Beach. Pet-friendly, smoke-free, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, gym.
33 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,362
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1212 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.
22 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1083 sqft
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
12 Units Available
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,032
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,607
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community includes parking, pool, putting green, doorman and bike storage. Unit features hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and ice maker. Located close to Veterans Park.
