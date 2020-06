933 SW 4th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely remodeled beautiful home minutes from Brickell • new hurricane impact windows • new tile floors• living room, bedrooms, walk in closets in both bedrooms • open countertop area between living room and kitchen • completely remodeled kitchen includes new electric range, new wood cabinets, new granite countertop and new sink • completely remodeled bathroom• central A/C• washer and new dryer• gated parking• good employer and landlord references required• maximum 3 tenants • No pets and No smoking• 1 year lease • Live in a safe quiet neighborhood where you don't need to drive and can walk everywhere • 15 minute walking distance to Brickell metro rail station, Brickell Avenue and Brickell City Center • 1 block away from Triangle Park & The Roads