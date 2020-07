Amenities

Completely remodeled 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the heart of Little Havana and just 1 block from 8th St. No expenses sparred when done. Everything in this home is brand new! Kitchen features Quartz Countertops, new custom cabinetry, and all new stainless steel appliances. New large tile flooring throughout the whole home giving it an elegant touch. Bathrooms are also new with new modern sink and cabinetry plus redone shower which looks amazing(especially in the master). New Washer and Dryer in rear of the unit. The front unit so includes a front porch and parking for 2+ cars. Just one block from the famed Calle Ocho Walk of Fame and a few minutes to I95. Call or text today to schedule a tour.



No Pets Allowed



