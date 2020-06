Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in the Heart of Brickell's Financial District. Unit features an open layout with unobstructed water views to the bay and ocean from every window. Within walking distance to most of the amazing locations downtown Miami has to offer.

Plenty of closet and storage space. Walk-In Closet. Four Ambassador's Condo offers awesome amenities including two

large Pools a great Tiki Bar with Views on the Bay, Jacuzzis, Full Gym, Stores and Restaurants in Lobby. Rent Includes

Electricity and Water and 1 garage parking spot. Pets are ok.