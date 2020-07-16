All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 790 NE 77th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
790 NE 77th Ter
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

790 NE 77th Ter

790 Northeast 77th Terrace · (850) 803-1383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

790 Northeast 77th Terrace, Miami, FL 33138
MiMo District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Showing will be after July 8th.
Treat yourself to this upgraded home in coveted and trendy Belle Meade. Look at the lush garden from your living room, or enjoy of the wonderful salt water pool outback. Corner home with only 1 neighbor as it sits next to the private mini park ( huge added bonus) Upgraded bathrooms, closets, kitchen, 1 car garage, with plenty of side parking, indoor washer dyer/ tankless water heater, real pine wood floors, impact windows and new roof. Houses like this are a gem and don't come by often. All furniture is like new. 1 YEAR LEASE ONLY.
Copy and Paste for Actual Video of the home https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azc0HsI_iNc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 NE 77th Ter have any available units?
790 NE 77th Ter has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 790 NE 77th Ter have?
Some of 790 NE 77th Ter's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 NE 77th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
790 NE 77th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 NE 77th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 790 NE 77th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 790 NE 77th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 790 NE 77th Ter offers parking.
Does 790 NE 77th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 790 NE 77th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 NE 77th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 790 NE 77th Ter has a pool.
Does 790 NE 77th Ter have accessible units?
No, 790 NE 77th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 790 NE 77th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 790 NE 77th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 790 NE 77th Ter?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miami Riverfront Residences
2601 NW 16 St Rd
Miami, FL 33125
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave
Miami, FL 33175
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33132
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave
Miami, FL 33178
LaVida Apartments at Blue Lagoon in Miami
6600 Northwest 7th Street
Miami, FL 33125
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard
Miami, FL 33172
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln
Miami, FL 33169
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave
Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity