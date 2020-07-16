790 NE 77th Ter

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Showing will be after July 8th.

Treat yourself to this upgraded home in coveted and trendy Belle Meade. Look at the lush garden from your living room, or enjoy of the wonderful salt water pool outback. Corner home with only 1 neighbor as it sits next to the private mini park ( huge added bonus) Upgraded bathrooms, closets, kitchen, 1 car garage, with plenty of side parking, indoor washer dyer/ tankless water heater, real pine wood floors, impact windows and new roof. Houses like this are a gem and don't come by often. All furniture is like new. 1 YEAR LEASE ONLY.

