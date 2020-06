Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool lobby

THE BEST KEPT SECRET IN MIAMI IS IOS ON THE BAY! ...SMALL BOUTIQUE, QUIET BUILDING WITH THE BAY RIGHT THERE... FEEL AS IF YOU ARE ON A BOAT WITH WATER SURROUNDING YOU. SIT IN YOUR BALCONY AND ENJOY THE MOST BEAUTIFUL SUNRISES. UNIQUE UNIT WITH 2 PARKING SPACES NEXT TO EACH OTHER, THE REST OF THE UNITS HAVE A LIFT FOR THE SECOND CAR.

CORNER UNIT WITH WRAP AROUND BALCONY. LA IS SF1268 + SF 473 BALCONY.

SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH TWO MASTER BEDROOMS PLUS A HALF BATH. YOU CAN GO FROM THE CONDO TO MORNINGSIDE PARK THROUGH THE PROMENADE NEXT TO THE WATER. NEARBY YOU WILL FIND MANY RESTAURANTS IT IS CLOSE TO DESIGN DISTRICT, BUENA VISTA AND LITTLE RIVER. 15-20 MIN DRIVE TO THE BEACH AND 20 MIN TO MIAMI AIRPORT. PLENTY OF STREET FREE PARKING FOR YOUR GUESTS. LOBBY ATTENDED DURING THE DAY.