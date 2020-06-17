All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:51 PM

6603 NE 5th Ave

6603 Northeast 5th Avenue · (305) 204-2462
Location

6603 Northeast 5th Avenue, Miami, FL 33138
MiMo District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Freshly painted, immaculately clean & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a well-maintained triplex, nestled on a large corner lot, which is fenced (including ample parking); cozy front porch, plenty of closets inside; its own laundry facilities; easy to clean floors; & paved & private yard.

Centrally located in a trendy community, across the street from Moorningside Elementary; 10 minutes from downtown; minutes to Design District; quick commute to I-95, Biscayne Blvd., parks, Saturday farmers market; nearby restaurants, shops (including coffee); easy access to public transportation; 15-20 minutes to South Beach & near the proposed Magic City development. 

An easy going landlord is also offering a 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom unit in the same building at around $2,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6603 NE 5th Ave have any available units?
6603 NE 5th Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 6603 NE 5th Ave have?
Some of 6603 NE 5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6603 NE 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6603 NE 5th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6603 NE 5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6603 NE 5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 6603 NE 5th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6603 NE 5th Ave does offer parking.
Does 6603 NE 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6603 NE 5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6603 NE 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 6603 NE 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6603 NE 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6603 NE 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6603 NE 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6603 NE 5th Ave has units with dishwashers.
