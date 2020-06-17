6603 NE 5th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking new construction

Freshly painted, immaculately clean & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a well-maintained triplex, nestled on a large corner lot, which is fenced (including ample parking); cozy front porch, plenty of closets inside; its own laundry facilities; easy to clean floors; & paved & private yard.



Centrally located in a trendy community, across the street from Moorningside Elementary; 10 minutes from downtown; minutes to Design District; quick commute to I-95, Biscayne Blvd., parks, Saturday farmers market; nearby restaurants, shops (including coffee); easy access to public transportation; 15-20 minutes to South Beach & near the proposed Magic City development.



An easy going landlord is also offering a 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom unit in the same building at around $2,000.