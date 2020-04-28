All apartments in Miami
60 SW 13th St

60 Southwest 13th Street · (610) 639-4642
Location

60 Southwest 13th Street, Miami, FL 33130
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3200 · Avail. now

$8,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2734 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
lobby
valet service
Modern and elegant two-level apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 and ½ bathrooms. Panoramic views of the Miami skyline, city bay, and ocean. High end cabinetry in each bedroom and bathroom. Modern Italian designed furniture, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, marble and wood floors, gorgeous glass and wood stair case. Floor to ceiling windows throughout unit. Stylish modern designed lobby, gym and spa, 24 hours service security desk, and valet parking. Access to the exclusive 50th floor rooftop pool and room. Just a few blocks from the financial area, Brickell City Center, restaurants, bars, and night clubs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 SW 13th St have any available units?
60 SW 13th St has a unit available for $8,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 SW 13th St have?
Some of 60 SW 13th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 SW 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
60 SW 13th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 SW 13th St pet-friendly?
No, 60 SW 13th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 60 SW 13th St offer parking?
Yes, 60 SW 13th St does offer parking.
Does 60 SW 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 SW 13th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 SW 13th St have a pool?
Yes, 60 SW 13th St has a pool.
Does 60 SW 13th St have accessible units?
No, 60 SW 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 60 SW 13th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 SW 13th St has units with dishwashers.
