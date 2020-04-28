60 SW 13th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub lobby valet service

Modern and elegant two-level apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 and ½ bathrooms. Panoramic views of the Miami skyline, city bay, and ocean. High end cabinetry in each bedroom and bathroom. Modern Italian designed furniture, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, marble and wood floors, gorgeous glass and wood stair case. Floor to ceiling windows throughout unit. Stylish modern designed lobby, gym and spa, 24 hours service security desk, and valet parking. Access to the exclusive 50th floor rooftop pool and room. Just a few blocks from the financial area, Brickell City Center, restaurants, bars, and night clubs.