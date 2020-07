Amenities

parking recently renovated

Quaint 2/1 apt in great neighborhood close to everything - Midtown, Wynwood, Downtown, Miami Shores, I-95 and Biscayne Blvd. Many new upgrades, clean and fresh apartment with ample parking and nice fenced yard. $1200/Month plus $125 for all utilities (Electric, Water, Garbage, Sewer). First, Last and security deposit required to move in. Credit and background check required.