Amenities
1st and Security! Gorgeous 1/1 Modern Cottage! - Property Id: 315934
1st and Security With Approved Credit and Income!!!!
Fantastic small one bedroom cottage! Complete renovation! Stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile floors, central air, renovated kitchen and bathroom! The little house comes with its own private gated yard and washer and dryer! Walking distance to many restaurants, shops and stores! Parking onsite! Large dogs are great!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/537-ne-68-st-miami-fl/315934
Property Id 315934
(RLNE5948840)