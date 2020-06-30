All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 537 NE 68 ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
537 NE 68 ST
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

537 NE 68 ST

537 Northeast 68th Street · (321) 205-3444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

537 Northeast 68th Street, Miami, FL 33138
MiMo District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1st and Security! Gorgeous 1/1 Modern Cottage! - Property Id: 315934

1st and Security With Approved Credit and Income!!!!

Fantastic small one bedroom cottage! Complete renovation! Stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile floors, central air, renovated kitchen and bathroom! The little house comes with its own private gated yard and washer and dryer! Walking distance to many restaurants, shops and stores! Parking onsite! Large dogs are great!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/537-ne-68-st-miami-fl/315934
Property Id 315934

(RLNE5948840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 NE 68 ST have any available units?
537 NE 68 ST has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 NE 68 ST have?
Some of 537 NE 68 ST's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 NE 68 ST currently offering any rent specials?
537 NE 68 ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 NE 68 ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 537 NE 68 ST is pet friendly.
Does 537 NE 68 ST offer parking?
Yes, 537 NE 68 ST offers parking.
Does 537 NE 68 ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 537 NE 68 ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 NE 68 ST have a pool?
No, 537 NE 68 ST does not have a pool.
Does 537 NE 68 ST have accessible units?
No, 537 NE 68 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 537 NE 68 ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 NE 68 ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 537 NE 68 ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street
Miami, FL 33138
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street
Miami, FL 33137
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter
Miami, FL 33174
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St
Miami, FL 33126
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct
Miami, FL 33143
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St
Miami, FL 33175
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave
Miami, FL 33156
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street
Miami, FL 33144

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity