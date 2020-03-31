535 NW 7 ST 8

Amenities

2 BEDROOM APARTMENT. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED - Property Id: 267231



Rarely available. Two bedrooms apartment, second floor, corner unit.

Walking distance to the new Miami Central and Virgin Train Station, metro station and metro mover.

Vacant and easy to show.

Washer and dryer in the building.



For more information and showings, please call or text



Ana Bibas

Real Estate Sales Associate

Avanti Way Realty

786-683-2836.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267231

No Pets Allowed



