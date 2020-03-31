All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 535 NW 7 ST 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
535 NW 7 ST 8
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

535 NW 7 ST 8

535 NW 7th St · (786) 683-2836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Overtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

535 NW 7th St, Miami, FL 33136
Overtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2 BEDROOM APARTMENT. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED - Property Id: 267231

Rarely available. Two bedrooms apartment, second floor, corner unit.
Walking distance to the new Miami Central and Virgin Train Station, metro station and metro mover.
Vacant and easy to show.
Washer and dryer in the building.

For more information and showings, please call or text

Ana Bibas
Real Estate Sales Associate
Avanti Way Realty
786-683-2836.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267231
Property Id 267231

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5737710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 NW 7 ST 8 have any available units?
535 NW 7 ST 8 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 535 NW 7 ST 8 currently offering any rent specials?
535 NW 7 ST 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 NW 7 ST 8 pet-friendly?
No, 535 NW 7 ST 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 535 NW 7 ST 8 offer parking?
No, 535 NW 7 ST 8 does not offer parking.
Does 535 NW 7 ST 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 NW 7 ST 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 NW 7 ST 8 have a pool?
No, 535 NW 7 ST 8 does not have a pool.
Does 535 NW 7 ST 8 have accessible units?
No, 535 NW 7 ST 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 535 NW 7 ST 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 NW 7 ST 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 NW 7 ST 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 NW 7 ST 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 535 NW 7 ST 8?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Atrium
150 SE 3rd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd
Miami, FL 33172
2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St
Miami, FL 33130
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street
Miami, FL 33126
Grove Station Tower
2700 SW 27th Avenue
Miami, FL 33133
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave
Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity