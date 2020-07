Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Wonderful single family home centrally located near the Coral Gables area. Short commute to Downtown Miami, Brickell, and Miami Beach. Updated 4/3 plus bonus room/den. Tile floor throughout, renovated bathrooms plus an exterior restroom perfect for entertaining. Extra large covered and tiled patio area excellent for family gatherings and barbecues. Washer and dryer on site. Wood kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and backsplash. This property features it all. Priced to rent quickly!