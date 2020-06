Amenities

Duplex Centrally located in an area with high demand. Front unit has 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom with New Impact Windows, New Roof, New Ceramic Tile and New Kitchen. New Paver Driveway. Large Private Backyard. Ready for immediate occupancy. Unit does not have a washer/dryer or connections. Call today for a showing.