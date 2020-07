Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Fully Furnished Move In Ready Unit on the 12th floor of the modern and elegant building, 500 Brickell. 1 bedroom & 1 Bath located in the heart of the Financial District. Walk in distance to Brickell City Centre, Mary Brickell Village, American Airlines Arena, and great restaurants and bars. Modern kitchen cabinetry with dining room and ample living room. Come see what this unit and building have to offer!