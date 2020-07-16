All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

437 NE 82 ST

437 Northeast 82nd Street · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

437 Northeast 82nd Street, Miami, FL 33138
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS ** Wonderfully newly renovated garden view 1BD/1BA residence in hot Little River District! Enjoy the large new kitchen with SS appliances such as a fridge and electric range, waterproof flooring, walk-in closet, new cool A/C's and new ample bath, and more! Building features LARGE private courtyards, bike storage, BBQ area, dog play area, on-site laundry, and more! Walk to Ironside & the soon to open Citadel, right from this chic and affordable residence! **Assigned parking spaces available starting at $50 monthly**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 NE 82 ST have any available units?
437 NE 82 ST has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 437 NE 82 ST have?
Some of 437 NE 82 ST's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 NE 82 ST currently offering any rent specials?
437 NE 82 ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 NE 82 ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 NE 82 ST is pet friendly.
Does 437 NE 82 ST offer parking?
Yes, 437 NE 82 ST offers parking.
Does 437 NE 82 ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 NE 82 ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 NE 82 ST have a pool?
No, 437 NE 82 ST does not have a pool.
Does 437 NE 82 ST have accessible units?
No, 437 NE 82 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 437 NE 82 ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 NE 82 ST does not have units with dishwashers.
