437 NE 82 ST

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage

**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS ** Wonderfully newly renovated garden view 1BD/1BA residence in hot Little River District! Enjoy the large new kitchen with SS appliances such as a fridge and electric range, waterproof flooring, walk-in closet, new cool A/C's and new ample bath, and more! Building features LARGE private courtyards, bike storage, BBQ area, dog play area, on-site laundry, and more! Walk to Ironside & the soon to open Citadel, right from this chic and affordable residence! **Assigned parking spaces available starting at $50 monthly**