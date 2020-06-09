All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 436 NE 64th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
436 NE 64th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:22 AM

436 NE 64th St

436 Northeast 64th Street · (305) 790-3331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

436 Northeast 64th Street, Miami, FL 33138
MiMo District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Discover this fully furnished and equipped mid-century modern apartment with a groovy flair and a communal oasis backyard with gazebo and tropical micro-garden! This completely remodeled 2bed/1bath pad comes with everything you need - furniture, linens, kitchenware, etc. Within close proximity to all of the city's hottest areas including Miami Beach, the Design District, and Midtown, you'll love life in the MiMo District! Easily stroll to plenty of neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops, bars, parks, and more! Two parking spots included. *** IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY FOR 31-DAY TO 3-MONTH RENTALS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 NE 64th St have any available units?
436 NE 64th St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 NE 64th St have?
Some of 436 NE 64th St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 NE 64th St currently offering any rent specials?
436 NE 64th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 NE 64th St pet-friendly?
No, 436 NE 64th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 436 NE 64th St offer parking?
Yes, 436 NE 64th St does offer parking.
Does 436 NE 64th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 NE 64th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 NE 64th St have a pool?
No, 436 NE 64th St does not have a pool.
Does 436 NE 64th St have accessible units?
No, 436 NE 64th St does not have accessible units.
Does 436 NE 64th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 NE 64th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 436 NE 64th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St
Miami, FL 33174
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street
Miami, FL 33127
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St
Miami, FL 33130
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street
Miami, FL 33126
Lombardy
2110 Southwest 3rd Avenue
Miami, FL 33129
MB Station
3170 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33145
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street
Miami, FL 33144
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street
Miami, FL 33137

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity