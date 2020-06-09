436 NE 64th St

Amenities

Discover this fully furnished and equipped mid-century modern apartment with a groovy flair and a communal oasis backyard with gazebo and tropical micro-garden! This completely remodeled 2bed/1bath pad comes with everything you need - furniture, linens, kitchenware, etc. Within close proximity to all of the city's hottest areas including Miami Beach, the Design District, and Midtown, you'll love life in the MiMo District! Easily stroll to plenty of neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops, bars, parks, and more! Two parking spots included. *** IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY FOR 31-DAY TO 3-MONTH RENTALS!