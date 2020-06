Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Timeless elegance and unparalleled quality abound in this home graciously sited on a tropical garden with a retreat feel in coveted South Coconut Grove. Flawlessly crafted, this exquisite Colonial offers 2 floors of magnificent living, soaring ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors and stunning custom work throughout. Gracious double foyer welcomes you. A perfect combination of sophisticated formal spaces and chic open informal living. The open kitchen boasts stunning marble counter tops and open to sun filled dining area. Living room leads to a porch with grand views of the topical grounds and pool. Luxurious master suite offers exceptional space and serenity. The guest house offers a large artist studio with a apartment upstairs. A very beautiful property. Also available for purchase.