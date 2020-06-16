All apartments in Miami
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:11 PM

408 NE 31 Street

408 Northeast 31st Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

408 Northeast 31st Street, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Brand New Condo at Gran Paraiso located in Edgewater, Miami&rsquo;s hottest new neighborhood. This stunning 3 bedroom +Den /3 baths features spacious private terraces that become your outdoor living room for intimate gatherings with family and friends, creating a world of tranquility high above Biscayne Bay. Accessible from living rooms and master bedrooms through wide opening full-height sliding glass doors, and generously deep from 8 to 10 ft. with glass railings for unobstructed views of the water and Miami Beach. Bosch and sub-zero appliances, gorgeous wood marble floor all over. Paraiso is the only community of its kind, pool deck, 100 linear feet pool, outdoor grill, gym, spa, tennis court, kids playroom etc, cigar lounge, etc,etc.... beach club and restaurant Amara by Chef Michael Schwartz.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 NE 31 Street have any available units?
408 NE 31 Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 NE 31 Street have?
Some of 408 NE 31 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 NE 31 Street currently offering any rent specials?
408 NE 31 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 NE 31 Street pet-friendly?
No, 408 NE 31 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 408 NE 31 Street offer parking?
No, 408 NE 31 Street does not offer parking.
Does 408 NE 31 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 NE 31 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 NE 31 Street have a pool?
Yes, 408 NE 31 Street has a pool.
Does 408 NE 31 Street have accessible units?
No, 408 NE 31 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 408 NE 31 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 NE 31 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
