408 NE 31 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Brand New Condo at Gran Paraiso located in Edgewater, Miami’s hottest new neighborhood. This stunning 3 bedroom +Den /3 baths features spacious private terraces that become your outdoor living room for intimate gatherings with family and friends, creating a world of tranquility high above Biscayne Bay. Accessible from living rooms and master bedrooms through wide opening full-height sliding glass doors, and generously deep from 8 to 10 ft. with glass railings for unobstructed views of the water and Miami Beach. Bosch and sub-zero appliances, gorgeous wood marble floor all over. Paraiso is the only community of its kind, pool deck, 100 linear feet pool, outdoor grill, gym, spa, tennis court, kids playroom etc, cigar lounge, etc,etc.... beach club and restaurant Amara by Chef Michael Schwartz.