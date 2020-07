Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning single family home for rent minutes away from the Coral Gables area. House has been completely remodeled and is ready for move in. Features Impact windows, newly installed wood flooring throughout, completely renovated kitchen, resort like outdoor deck/backyard perfect for relaxing or hosting family. Property also comes with new stackable front load washer & dryer. Hurry, won't last!