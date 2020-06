Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This recently remodeled Key West style home epitomizes the casual elegance of South Grove. Enjoy the walled and gated privacy of the lushly landscaped pool and patio area, or pass some time on the front porch or the master suite balcony. The open spaces of the kitchen and family room, with sliding doors opening to the pool patio, make this home ideal for entertaining. The entire 2nd floor is a fabulous master suite with hardwood floors and a sitting area with a fireplace.