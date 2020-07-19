3228 SW 3rd St

Amenities

This charming 1925 home offers large rooms, excellent natural light and a superb location close to Brickell, the Grove, Coral Gables and MIA. Downstairs features a living room, a spacious family room with original Cuban tile mosaic flrs. A formal dining room is located next to the renovated kitchen, washer/dryer as well. A cozy breakfast room lies next to the kitchen. Also on the ground flr is 1 bedroom w renovated full bath. The 2nd floor offers 2 large bedrooms, a renovated full bathroom and a den/study. A private back-yard is perfect for entertainment. Easy to see. Full rental package required. Cats ok, dogs under 20 lbs only