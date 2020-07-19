All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

3228 SW 3rd St

3228 Southwest 3rd Street · (305) 962-8998
Location

3228 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33135
West Flagler

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 1925 home offers large rooms, excellent natural light and a superb location close to Brickell, the Grove, Coral Gables and MIA. Downstairs features a living room, a spacious family room with original Cuban tile mosaic flrs. A formal dining room is located next to the renovated kitchen, washer/dryer as well. A cozy breakfast room lies next to the kitchen. Also on the ground flr is 1 bedroom w renovated full bath. The 2nd floor offers 2 large bedrooms, a renovated full bathroom and a den/study. A private back-yard is perfect for entertainment. Easy to see. Full rental package required. Cats ok, dogs under 20 lbs only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3228 SW 3rd St have any available units?
3228 SW 3rd St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3228 SW 3rd St have?
Some of 3228 SW 3rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3228 SW 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
3228 SW 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3228 SW 3rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3228 SW 3rd St is pet friendly.
Does 3228 SW 3rd St offer parking?
No, 3228 SW 3rd St does not offer parking.
Does 3228 SW 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3228 SW 3rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3228 SW 3rd St have a pool?
No, 3228 SW 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 3228 SW 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 3228 SW 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3228 SW 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3228 SW 3rd St has units with dishwashers.
