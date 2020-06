Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill lobby sauna

ADORABLE ONE BE/ONE BATHROOM FURNISHED APARTMENT LOCATED IN UPSCALE BUILDING, JUST A FEW MINUTES FROM MIRACLE MILE, COCONUT GROVE AND UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI. THIS COZY APARTMENT HAS A VERY LARGE TERRACE WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEW AND WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. THE OUTSTANDING BUILDING HAS POOL, SAUNA, GYM, 24 HOUR LOBBY ATTENDANT, AND IS WALKING DISTANCE TO SUPERMARKET, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, MALL. IT IS THE BEST DEAL FOR THE RENTAL PRICE!