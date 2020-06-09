31 SE 7th street 1904

Amenities
Cozy one bedroom - Property Id: 285691
1 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom. Spacious unit with modern bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, spacious closet. Unit comes with one parking spot, can have a second car for $175 a month. This boutique building located in the heart of Brickell, is just steps away from Miami Metromover, Brickell City Center, and Downtown Miami.
No Dogs Allowed
