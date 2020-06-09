All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

31 SE 7th street 1904

31 Southeast 7th Street · (786) 853-1494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31 Southeast 7th Street, Miami, FL 33130
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1904 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 719 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy one bedroom - Property Id: 285691

1 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom. Spacious unit with modern bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, spacious closet. Unit comes with one parking spot, can have a second car for $175 a month. This boutique building located in the heart of Brickell, is just steps away from Miami Metromover, Brickell City Center, and Downtown Miami.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285691
Property Id 285691

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5798007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 SE 7th street 1904 have any available units?
31 SE 7th street 1904 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 31 SE 7th street 1904 currently offering any rent specials?
31 SE 7th street 1904 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 SE 7th street 1904 pet-friendly?
No, 31 SE 7th street 1904 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 31 SE 7th street 1904 offer parking?
Yes, 31 SE 7th street 1904 does offer parking.
Does 31 SE 7th street 1904 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 SE 7th street 1904 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 SE 7th street 1904 have a pool?
No, 31 SE 7th street 1904 does not have a pool.
Does 31 SE 7th street 1904 have accessible units?
No, 31 SE 7th street 1904 does not have accessible units.
Does 31 SE 7th street 1904 have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 SE 7th street 1904 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 SE 7th street 1904 have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 SE 7th street 1904 does not have units with air conditioning.
