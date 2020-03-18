3076 Gifford Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking bbq/grill

Unique, free-standing home in the heart of Coconut Grove. Ultra private & gated, this 2 bed / 2 bath charming home is a gem. Features an open kitchen with quartz countertop and stainless steel appliances, a fenced backyard, vaulted ceilings, and impact windows throughout. Washer / Dryer inside. No approval needed. Parking for 2 cars! Close distance to Cocowalk, restaurants, shops, dog park. A-rated elementary school district. Minutes to downtown, airport, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne & the Beaches. Outdoor furniture and Big Green Egg BBQ to stay.