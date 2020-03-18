All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:17 PM

3076 Gifford Ln

3076 Gifford Lane · (305) 695-6300
Location

3076 Gifford Lane, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
Unique, free-standing home in the heart of Coconut Grove. Ultra private & gated, this 2 bed / 2 bath charming home is a gem. Features an open kitchen with quartz countertop and stainless steel appliances, a fenced backyard, vaulted ceilings, and impact windows throughout. Washer / Dryer inside. No approval needed. Parking for 2 cars! Close distance to Cocowalk, restaurants, shops, dog park. A-rated elementary school district. Minutes to downtown, airport, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne & the Beaches. Outdoor furniture and Big Green Egg BBQ to stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3076 Gifford Ln have any available units?
3076 Gifford Ln has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3076 Gifford Ln have?
Some of 3076 Gifford Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3076 Gifford Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3076 Gifford Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3076 Gifford Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3076 Gifford Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3076 Gifford Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3076 Gifford Ln does offer parking.
Does 3076 Gifford Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3076 Gifford Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3076 Gifford Ln have a pool?
No, 3076 Gifford Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3076 Gifford Ln have accessible units?
No, 3076 Gifford Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3076 Gifford Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3076 Gifford Ln has units with dishwashers.
