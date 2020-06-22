3067 Indiana St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Modern Townhouse/Villa located on a quiet street featuring high ceilings and spacious living areas. This 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhome has ample closet storage, a fully remodeled kitchen and lower level floor, 2 car garage, and a private terrace. The Master bath has a tub, separate shower and walk in closet.

This property is located inside a gated community with pool, spa, gated entryway, and private courtyard.

Coconut Grove offers a warm, laid-back atmosphere of charming boutiques, sidewalk cafes, beautiful parks, tennis courts, excellent public and private schools and sailboats anchored at the bay all within walking distance of your new home.