All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 3067 Indiana St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
3067 Indiana St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 PM

3067 Indiana St

3067 Indiana St · (305) 793-4513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Coconut Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3067 Indiana St, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Modern Townhouse/Villa located on a quiet street featuring high ceilings and spacious living areas. This 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhome has ample closet storage, a fully remodeled kitchen and lower level floor, 2 car garage, and a private terrace. The Master bath has a tub, separate shower and walk in closet.
This property is located inside a gated community with pool, spa, gated entryway, and private courtyard.
Coconut Grove offers a warm, laid-back atmosphere of charming boutiques, sidewalk cafes, beautiful parks, tennis courts, excellent public and private schools and sailboats anchored at the bay all within walking distance of your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3067 Indiana St have any available units?
3067 Indiana St has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3067 Indiana St have?
Some of 3067 Indiana St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3067 Indiana St currently offering any rent specials?
3067 Indiana St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3067 Indiana St pet-friendly?
No, 3067 Indiana St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3067 Indiana St offer parking?
Yes, 3067 Indiana St does offer parking.
Does 3067 Indiana St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3067 Indiana St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3067 Indiana St have a pool?
Yes, 3067 Indiana St has a pool.
Does 3067 Indiana St have accessible units?
No, 3067 Indiana St does not have accessible units.
Does 3067 Indiana St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3067 Indiana St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3067 Indiana St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miami Riverfront Residences
2601 NW 16 St Rd
Miami, FL 33125
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd
Miami, FL 33172
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave
Miami, FL 33145
Somerset Tower
1545 NW 15th St
Miami, FL 33125
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33157
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street
Miami, FL 33144
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave
Miami, FL 33178
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33137

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity