Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Super modern 2016 new construction with good finishes,,3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Open modern kitchen with island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Glass door in bathroom showers. Electric parking gate and capacity for two vehicles, one covered and one outdoor. Long, spacious and comfortable garden for barbecue with a floor on the terrace. Located in the Coconut Grove area, near Brickell and Coral Gables. Pets accepted. Outside camera included. Available now