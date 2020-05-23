3 Grove Isle Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Great opportunity to live in building 3 Penthouse, with beautiful south facing views of the bay, marina, bridge, sail boats and downtown coconut grove. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom residence. Live on a tropical 20-acre guard gated island with tons of amenities in North Coconut Grove. Perfect location close to Brickell, Downtown, Coral Gables with easy access to all of Coconut Grove's shops, dining and only a short Uber ride to Miami Intl. Airport.



WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME

This is one of only 30 penthouses in Grove Isle. The view is amazing. Penthouses have higher ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass doors. There are also balconies in every room, a feature relegated to only the penthouses.