Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:51 AM

3 Grove Isle Dr

3 Grove Isle Drive · (844) 239-2663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 Grove Isle Drive, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit CPH06 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great opportunity to live in building 3 Penthouse, with beautiful south facing views of the bay, marina, bridge, sail boats and downtown coconut grove. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom residence. Live on a tropical 20-acre guard gated island with tons of amenities in North Coconut Grove. Perfect location close to Brickell, Downtown, Coral Gables with easy access to all of Coconut Grove's shops, dining and only a short Uber ride to Miami Intl. Airport.

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME
This is one of only 30 penthouses in Grove Isle. The view is amazing. Penthouses have higher ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass doors. There are also balconies in every room, a feature relegated to only the penthouses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Grove Isle Dr have any available units?
3 Grove Isle Dr has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 3 Grove Isle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3 Grove Isle Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Grove Isle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3 Grove Isle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3 Grove Isle Dr offer parking?
No, 3 Grove Isle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3 Grove Isle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Grove Isle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Grove Isle Dr have a pool?
No, 3 Grove Isle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3 Grove Isle Dr have accessible units?
No, 3 Grove Isle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Grove Isle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Grove Isle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Grove Isle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Grove Isle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
