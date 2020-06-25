2981 Bird Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Live in your own slice of paradise! With this beautiful appx. 1,100 square feet, 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Coconut Grove townhome with a large yard and beautiful banyan tree, 3 1/2 blocks to CocoWalk. New deck and fences in yard - perfect for entertaining. Ten unit association with great neighbors. Pool, gated parking makes it very safe. All new fences have been installed throughout complex and new landscaping inside and out. Live in a charming walking village with tree-lined streets. Call now to take a private tour. Available 8/15