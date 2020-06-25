All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

2981 Bird Ave

2981 Bird Avenue · (786) 556-6446
Location

2981 Bird Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Live in your own slice of paradise! With this beautiful appx. 1,100 square feet, 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Coconut Grove townhome with a large yard and beautiful banyan tree, 3 1/2 blocks to CocoWalk. New deck and fences in yard - perfect for entertaining. Ten unit association with great neighbors. Pool, gated parking makes it very safe. All new fences have been installed throughout complex and new landscaping inside and out. Live in a charming walking village with tree-lined streets. Call now to take a private tour. Available 8/15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2981 Bird Ave have any available units?
2981 Bird Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2981 Bird Ave have?
Some of 2981 Bird Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2981 Bird Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2981 Bird Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2981 Bird Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2981 Bird Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2981 Bird Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2981 Bird Ave offers parking.
Does 2981 Bird Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2981 Bird Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2981 Bird Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2981 Bird Ave has a pool.
Does 2981 Bird Ave have accessible units?
No, 2981 Bird Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2981 Bird Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2981 Bird Ave has units with dishwashers.
