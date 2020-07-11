2802 Sw 23rd Ter.

Amenities

Minutes away from the heart of Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne and thriving Brickell Downtown area - this amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with large Florida room and private yard in Miami is completely renovated and ready to move in. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer and ADT alarm system. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,600 first/last month rents plus $2,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Dennis Sierra at 305-607-6256 to learn more.