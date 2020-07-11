All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 6 2020

2802 Sw 23rd Ter.

2802 Southwest 23rd Terrace · (305) 607-6256
Location

2802 Southwest 23rd Terrace, Miami, FL 33145
Golden Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
Minutes away from the heart of Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne and thriving Brickell Downtown area - this amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with large Florida room and private yard in Miami is completely renovated and ready to move in. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer and ADT alarm system. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,600 first/last month rents plus $2,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Dennis Sierra at 305-607-6256 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Sw 23rd Ter. have any available units?
2802 Sw 23rd Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 Sw 23rd Ter. have?
Some of 2802 Sw 23rd Ter.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Sw 23rd Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Sw 23rd Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Sw 23rd Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 2802 Sw 23rd Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2802 Sw 23rd Ter. offer parking?
Yes, 2802 Sw 23rd Ter. offers parking.
Does 2802 Sw 23rd Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2802 Sw 23rd Ter. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Sw 23rd Ter. have a pool?
No, 2802 Sw 23rd Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 2802 Sw 23rd Ter. have accessible units?
No, 2802 Sw 23rd Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Sw 23rd Ter. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 Sw 23rd Ter. has units with dishwashers.
