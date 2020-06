Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic contemporary Tri Level townhome located in a gated complex in the heart of Coconut Grove.This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus Media / bonus room( that could easily be made into a third bed room) offers a large patio off the living room and balcony off the master bedroom. Soaring ceilings, washer ,dryer, Travertine tile on the first floor, Berber carpet in bedrooms upstairs. Pet friendly, quick approval and easy to show. 24 Hour Notice