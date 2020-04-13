2701 NW 1 Ave

Amenities

Live/Work Studio located at Wynwood Arts District. This is a great opportunity to live and work right at the heart of Wynwood and also to be close to the Beach and all the new restaurants, bars, stores, galleries, etc...The studios have a modern industrial design as well the entire building. Very modern. New Kitchen has a Breakfast Space. New Bathroom. Ample Closet space. New appliances. Lots of natural light. No pets. Wi-Fi will be included on rent. New blinds. New floors. Fresh painted walls. Easy to rent.