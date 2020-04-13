All apartments in Miami
2701 NW 1 Ave
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:43 PM

2701 NW 1 Ave

2701 NW 1st Ave · (305) 200-6564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2701 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Wynwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Live/Work Studio located at Wynwood Arts District. This is a great opportunity to live and work right at the heart of Wynwood and also to be close to the Beach and all the new restaurants, bars, stores, galleries, etc...The studios have a modern industrial design as well the entire building. Very modern. New Kitchen has a Breakfast Space. New Bathroom. Ample Closet space. New appliances. Lots of natural light. No pets. Wi-Fi will be included on rent. New blinds. New floors. Fresh painted walls. Easy to rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 NW 1 Ave have any available units?
2701 NW 1 Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 NW 1 Ave have?
Some of 2701 NW 1 Ave's amenities include recently renovated, internet access, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 NW 1 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2701 NW 1 Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 NW 1 Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2701 NW 1 Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2701 NW 1 Ave offer parking?
No, 2701 NW 1 Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2701 NW 1 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 NW 1 Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 NW 1 Ave have a pool?
No, 2701 NW 1 Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2701 NW 1 Ave have accessible units?
No, 2701 NW 1 Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 NW 1 Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 NW 1 Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
