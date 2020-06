Amenities

One bedroom one bath close to Coconut Grove with its own fenced yard. Located close busway and metro rail. Move in with first month rent and security.Please note that this is a small one bedroom one bathroom and is better suited for a single individual.This unit has its own washer and dryer.Additional $150.00 covers electricity, water, lawn maintenance and garbage.