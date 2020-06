Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

LOOK NO FURTHER, THIS APARTMENT HAS IT ALL. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE HEART OF COCONUT GROVE, CLOSE TO METRO STATION , MIAMI AIRPORT, DOWNTOWN CORAL GABLES, MAJOR EXPRESSWAYS, SHOPS, MARKETS AND RESTAURANTS. ENJOY THIS AMPLE UNIT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH A MODERN KITCHEN, TILED FLOORS, WALKING CLOSET, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE .GATED/SECURED BUILDING. ONE PARKING SPACE COVERED ASSIGNED. NO POOL.NO BALCONY