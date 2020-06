Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Rare 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom condo with 3 PARKING SPACES. Corner unit with wood floor and updated kitchen with breakfast area. There are a lot of storages space. Large master +2 walk-in closets plus ensuite bath;All the bedrooms has its own bathrooms; Sunlight all day in the room. The building has a pool and gym.

Excellent location within 2 blocks to Coral Gables Miracle Miles, Restaurants and Grocery Stores, etc. Mins to Coconut Grove, UM, Brickell and Miami International Airport.