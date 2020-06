Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated pool clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Best Price! Just a few blocks away from Brickell Ave, Charming and remodeled unit in an established building. This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a very desirable neighborhood and it has been completely updated. Centrally located only a few minutes away from Brickell/Downtown/Key Biscayne. Community pool and assigned parking spot. Big Closets, Very near to schools, and easy to show. Community room for washer and dryer Move-in ready!