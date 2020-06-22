2275 SW 15th St

Amenities

This 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath apartment with private entrance and yard is the rear unit of this duplex home and includes 2 parking spaces in the front driveway. Located in the Shenandoah Area, you are close to everything: Downtown Miami, Coconut Grove, and Coral Gables. Nestled midway between Coral Way and Famous Calle Ocho, it's perfect for public transit commuters but if you rather drive to work, you're only minutes from US1, I95, or SR836 (Dolphin Expressway). The unit is $1250 per month, including utilities, and is approximately 600 sqft. Come see for yourself.