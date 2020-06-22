All apartments in Miami
2275 SW 15th St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:17 PM

2275 SW 15th St

2275 Southwest 15th Street · (786) 586-1500
Location

2275 Southwest 15th Street, Miami, FL 33145
Shenandoah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath apartment with private entrance and yard is the rear unit of this duplex home and includes 2 parking spaces in the front driveway. Located in the Shenandoah Area, you are close to everything: Downtown Miami, Coconut Grove, and Coral Gables. Nestled midway between Coral Way and Famous Calle Ocho, it's perfect for public transit commuters but if you rather drive to work, you're only minutes from US1, I95, or SR836 (Dolphin Expressway). The unit is $1250 per month, including utilities, and is approximately 600 sqft. Come see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2275 SW 15th St have any available units?
2275 SW 15th St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 2275 SW 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
2275 SW 15th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2275 SW 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 2275 SW 15th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2275 SW 15th St offer parking?
Yes, 2275 SW 15th St does offer parking.
Does 2275 SW 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2275 SW 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2275 SW 15th St have a pool?
No, 2275 SW 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 2275 SW 15th St have accessible units?
No, 2275 SW 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2275 SW 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2275 SW 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2275 SW 15th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2275 SW 15th St does not have units with air conditioning.
