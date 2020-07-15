2177 Tigertail Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool hot tub

177 Tigertail Avenue, Miami, FL 33133 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Ultra-private, gated estate in prestigious North Coconut Grove. Magical gardens with expansive pool surround the home and create a serene & tranquil retreat. This fabulous architectural masterpiece was completely rebuilt & expanded in 2018 with the finest fixtures & finishes. Light-filled living spaces feature dramatic vaulted beamed ceilings, oolite limestone fireplace & wood flooring. Walls of glass throughout the home overlook the lush tropical landscaping. Stunning, custom kitchen w/ high-end European appliances, Brazilian marble countertops & separate breakfast area. 4BRs/4.5 BAs + fitness room & large home office. Luxurious master suite with spa-like bath featuring soaking tub & over-sized frameless glass shower. Minutes to the Grove village center and bayfront parks & marinas. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625169 ]