Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

2177 Tigertail Avenue

2177 Tigertail Avenue · (305) 720-0285
Location

2177 Tigertail Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4615 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
177 Tigertail Avenue, Miami, FL 33133 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Ultra-private, gated estate in prestigious North Coconut Grove. Magical gardens with expansive pool surround the home and create a serene & tranquil retreat. This fabulous architectural masterpiece was completely rebuilt & expanded in 2018 with the finest fixtures & finishes. Light-filled living spaces feature dramatic vaulted beamed ceilings, oolite limestone fireplace & wood flooring. Walls of glass throughout the home overlook the lush tropical landscaping. Stunning, custom kitchen w/ high-end European appliances, Brazilian marble countertops & separate breakfast area. 4BRs/4.5 BAs + fitness room & large home office. Luxurious master suite with spa-like bath featuring soaking tub & over-sized frameless glass shower. Minutes to the Grove village center and bayfront parks & marinas. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625169 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2177 Tigertail Avenue have any available units?
2177 Tigertail Avenue has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2177 Tigertail Avenue have?
Some of 2177 Tigertail Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2177 Tigertail Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2177 Tigertail Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2177 Tigertail Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2177 Tigertail Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2177 Tigertail Avenue offer parking?
No, 2177 Tigertail Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2177 Tigertail Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2177 Tigertail Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2177 Tigertail Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2177 Tigertail Avenue has a pool.
Does 2177 Tigertail Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2177 Tigertail Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2177 Tigertail Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2177 Tigertail Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
