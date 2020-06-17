2160 Sw 16th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator parking pool bbq/grill guest parking

Clean and bright renovated apartment in Coral Way.

One bedroom, one bathroom with huge walk in closet.

Confortable terrace with a green and peaceful view.

Kitchen includes Stainless Steal appliances.

Laundry is onsite and available in all floors.

One assigned parking and lots of guest parking.

The building is gated and secure and have a beautiful pool and BBQ area.

Incredible location near Downtown, Brickell, Coral Gables and Coconut Grove.

Across de street you can take a Trolley bus to Brickell or to Coral Gables. Walking distance to all services (Supermarket, restaurants, pharmacy, dry cleaners and gas station).