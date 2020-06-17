All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:14 AM

2160 Sw 16th Ave

2160 Southwest 16th Avenue · (786) 488-9083
Location

2160 Southwest 16th Avenue, Miami, FL 33145
Shenandoah

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Clean and bright renovated apartment in Coral Way.
One bedroom, one bathroom with huge walk in closet.
Confortable terrace with a green and peaceful view.
Kitchen includes Stainless Steal appliances.
Laundry is onsite and available in all floors.
One assigned parking and lots of guest parking.
The building is gated and secure and have a beautiful pool and BBQ area.
Incredible location near Downtown, Brickell, Coral Gables and Coconut Grove.
Across de street you can take a Trolley bus to Brickell or to Coral Gables. Walking distance to all services (Supermarket, restaurants, pharmacy, dry cleaners and gas station).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 Sw 16th Ave have any available units?
2160 Sw 16th Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2160 Sw 16th Ave have?
Some of 2160 Sw 16th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 Sw 16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2160 Sw 16th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 Sw 16th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2160 Sw 16th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2160 Sw 16th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2160 Sw 16th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2160 Sw 16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 Sw 16th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 Sw 16th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2160 Sw 16th Ave has a pool.
Does 2160 Sw 16th Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 2160 Sw 16th Ave has accessible units.
Does 2160 Sw 16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2160 Sw 16th Ave has units with dishwashers.
