Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 1Bedroom 1 full Bath 1 Half bath fully FURNISHED apartment in the best area of Brickell. Located in one of the cutest boutique building in Brickell Avenue. The unit has been upgraded and it features tile floors, a large wraparound balcony, new kitchen and new bathrooms. Washer & dryer in unit. Great location. Minutes from I95 and Walking distance to restaurants & shops, metro station, minutes from Downtown, Miami Beach, Key Biscayne, Mercy Hospital and UM. NO PETS ALLOWED.