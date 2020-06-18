1871 NW S River Dr

Amenities
Imagine waking up and enjoying breakfast as you watch the ships sail by or relax with a nice glass of wine admiring a beautiful sunset. Do not miss this 2/2 gem with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer/dryer, floor to ceiling impact windows. Terrazas Riverpark Village has a beautiful pool, bbq area, two gyms, yoga room, male/female saunas, and business center. Minutes to South Beach, Brickell, downtown, Wynwood. This location does not get any better! Call now to schedule a showing!