Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:16 PM

1871 NW S River Dr

1871 Northwest South River Drive · (786) 546-4785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1871 Northwest South River Drive, Miami, FL 33125
Flagami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1105 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
yoga
Imagine waking up and enjoying breakfast as you watch the ships sail by or relax with a nice glass of wine admiring a beautiful sunset. Do not miss this 2/2 gem with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer/dryer, floor to ceiling impact windows. Terrazas Riverpark Village has a beautiful pool, bbq area, two gyms, yoga room, male/female saunas, and business center. Minutes to South Beach, Brickell, downtown, Wynwood. This location does not get any better! Call now to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1871 NW S River Dr have any available units?
1871 NW S River Dr has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1871 NW S River Dr have?
Some of 1871 NW S River Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1871 NW S River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1871 NW S River Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1871 NW S River Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1871 NW S River Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1871 NW S River Dr offer parking?
No, 1871 NW S River Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1871 NW S River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1871 NW S River Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1871 NW S River Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1871 NW S River Dr has a pool.
Does 1871 NW S River Dr have accessible units?
No, 1871 NW S River Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1871 NW S River Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1871 NW S River Dr has units with dishwashers.
